Fashion Queen: ce que la reine Elizabeth II a apporté à la mode

La reine Elizabeth II de Grande-Bretagne vient de s’éteindre. Elle nous laisse 96 années remplies de looks chamarrés et de robes somptueuses.
Des looks monochromes
Elle restera à jamais associée à un look résolument monochrome. Ces dernières années surtout, ses tenues se composaient souvent d’une seule couleur, de la robe ou tailleur, au chapeau en passant par son parapluie. Exceptions faites pour quelques accessoires, soigneusement sélectionnés.
British royals Queen Elizabeth II and Diana, Princess of Wales (1961-1997) awaiting the arrival of West German President Richard von Weizsacker at the start of his State Visit, at Victoria Station in London, England, July 1986. (Photo by Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)
British Royal Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a blue two-piece outfit with white detail and a matching hat, shades herself beneath a parasol during a visit to the Princess Margaret Hospital in Fongafale, on the South Pacific of Tuvalu, 27th October 1982. The visit was part of the Royal Tour of Australia and the Pacific Islands. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
La reine Elizabeth II en 1965
BLOIS, FRANCE – JUNE 11: The Queen On A Visit To Blois In France Wearing A Pink And Taupe Outfit Designed By Fashion Designer Ian Thomas With Colour Co-ordinated Taupe Shoes And Accessories (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 19: Queen Elizabeth Ll Smiling During The State Visit Of The American President At Buckingham Palace. The Queen Is Wearing A Mauve Coat With Matching Hat Which She Has Accessorized With Black Gloves And A Black Launer Handbag. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 04: The Queen Mother, Smiling, With Her Daughter, Queen Elizabeth Ll, Outside Clarence House With Her Pet Corgi On Her 83rd Birthday. The Queen Mother Is Wearing A Blue Patterned Chiffon Dress And Blue Hat. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II meets soldiers of the 2nd Battalion The Royal Welsh Regiment and presents leeks to the men in celebration of St. David’s Day at the battalion’s barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire on March 1, 2007. (Photo by Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage)
Queen Elizabeth ll hosts a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on July 11 2006. (Photo by Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage)
Queen Elizabeth II visits William and Mary College in Williamsburg, Virginia on May 4, 2007. This is the second day of a six day state visit of the United States to commemorate the 400 year anniversary of the Settlement of Jamestown. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/FilmMagic)
ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 20: Queen Elizabeth II attends Ladies Day on day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2013 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
British Royals Diana, Princess of Wales (1961-1997), wearing a brown coat with black trim and a matching winter hat, Princess Margaret (1930-2002), Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (1900-2002) attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in Sandringham, Norfolk, England, 25th December 1994. (Photo by Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
British Royal Queen Elizabeth ll, wearing a lilac suit with a checked collar and matching turban-style hat, during a walkabout in Wellington, New Zealand, 27th February 1977. The visit is part of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee tour. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Imprimés floraux
Mais la reine a su aussi opté pour des imprimés fleuris. Ce qui dominait aussi (presque) tout le look, bien sûr, parfois même à l’intérieur d’une veste.
NEW ZEALAND – MARCH: Queen Elizabeth ll smiles during her visit to New Zealand part of her Silver Jubilee Year Tour in March of 1977. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
****** Queen Elizabeth Ll And Duke Of Edinburgh Arrive At Baldonnel Airport Near Dublin For The Start Of The State Visit To Ireland. (Photo by POOL – Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
British Royal Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a floral print outfit with a red safari helmet-style hat, with a floral band to match the outfit, during a walkabout with a Saudi guide, location unspecified, in Saudi Arabia, February 1979. The British Royals are on a tour of the Gulf States. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
British Royal Queen Elizabeth ll, wearing a lilac, green and white outfit with a Philip Somerville hat, carrying a bouquet of flowers during a visit to Townsville Primary School, part of her visit to Singapore, 10th October 1989. The Royal couple is on a three-day official visit to Singapore, en route to Malaysia, where the Queen opens the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on 18th October. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Tuvaluans in traditional dress with British Royal Queen Elizabeth ll, wearing a floral print outfit with white gloves and a hat designed by milliner Frederick Fox, during a visit to Funafuti, Tuvalu, 26th October 1982. The visit was part of the Royal Tour of Australia and the Pacific Islands. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
21st October 1950: Princess Elizabeth with her baby daughter Princess Anne who is wearing the Royal christening robe made of Honiton lace. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
À la ligne
Mais Elizabeth ne se limitait pas au motif floral. Amusons-nous à compléter la liste des imprimés qui apparaissent sur l’ensemble de sa tenue : carreaux, sphères, rayures…
EPSOM, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 08: The Queen At Epsom For The Derby Wearing A Suit By Fashion Designer Sir Hardy Amies (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – MAY 07: The Queen In Budapest, Hungary. The Queen’s Hat Is By Marie O’regan And Her Suit Is By Fashion Designer Ian Thomas. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
INDIA – NOVEMBER 01: The Queen In India Wearing A Hat By Frederick Fox And Dress By Fashion Designer Hardy Amies. ( Exact Day Date Uncertain) (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
TUVALU – OCTOBER 27: Queen In Tuvalu, South Pacific. Wearing The Cullinan V Heart Brooch. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II laughing while holding a small bouquet of flowers before boarding the Royal yacht Britannia in Portsmouth, Hampshire, England, Great Britain, 6 August 1992. Britannia was to leave Portsmouth on a cruise of the Western Isles for the Royal summer holiday. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II with a group of local children during her state visit to Mexico, February-March 1975. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Il n’y a pas de mauvais temps…
il n’y a que de mauvais équipements. La reine n’a jamais hésité à se monter en tenue civile adaptée à sa vie à la campagne, qu’elle aimait tant, par exemple lorsqu’elle allait à la chasse, assistait à un match de polo ou s’occupait de ses chevaux. Armée de bottes, de grosses chaussettes en laine, d’une veste matelassée et coiffée d’un foulard, elle arborait alors un look pratique et élégant.
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 13: The Queen Wearing Jodhpurs And A Headscarf At The Windsor Horse Show With Her Friend Count Andraxy From Liechtenstein. They Are Standing By The Queens Land Rover Defender Four-wheel Drive Car (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 18: Queen Elizabeth Ll, Dressed Casually In A Wool Skirt, Body Warmer And Wellington Boots, As She Walks Through The Grounds Of Windsor Great Park During The Royal Windsor Horse Show. (Photo by Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)
Princess Anne and Queen Elizabeth II horse riding on the Sandringham estate in Sandringham, Norfolk, England, Great Britain, circa 1979. Neither is wearing protective headgear. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit a farm on the Balmoral estate in Scotland, during their Silver Wedding anniversary year, September 1972. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
British Royals Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a blue coat with a headscarf, and her son, Prince Edward, attend Badminton Horse Trials, held in the grounds of Badminton House, Badminton, Gloucestershire, England, April 1978. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
British Royal Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a green coat with a headscarf, attends a polo match, location unspecified, 1981. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Bling bling…
Même si ça vie à la campagne faisait sa joie, la reine n’a jamais négligée les réceptions officielles. Bijoux exceptionnels et robes somptueuses, Elizabeth a toujours su faire de sa présence un éblouissement.
Queen Elizabeth II, as Princess Elizabeth, and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, styled Prince Philip in 1957, on their wedding day. She became queen on her father King George VI’s death in 1952. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
20th November 1947: Princess Elizabeth, and The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace after their wedding. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
31st October 1955: A regally adorned Queen Elizabeth II arriving at the Royal Performance of the film ‘To Catch A Thief’ at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square. (Photo by Monty Fresco/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
4th June 1953: Queen Elizabeth II wearing a gown designed by Norman Hartnell for her Coronation ceremony. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
10th November 1975: Queen Elizabeth II meeting members of the Kwa Zulu Dance Company after a Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II inspects boy scouts at a performance of the scouting revue, ‘The Gang Show’, 1967. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – DECEMBER 01: The Queen Arriving At The Re-opening Of The Royal Opera House In Covent Garden, London. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
CHANNEL ISLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 12: The Queen And Prince Philip Attending A Banquet As Guests Of The States Of Guernsey [ Leaving Official Car ]. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 12: HRH Queen Elizabeth II in caftan style dress with slit front arrives for a party/dinner at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 12, 2006 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth ll arrives at the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament on November 15, 2006. (Photo by Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage)
Queen Elizabeth II, at a State Banquet in Canberra, Australia, February 1954. The Queen is wearing a mimosa gold tulle dress patterned with an Australian wattle plant motif in gold, by English designer Norman Hartnell. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
British Royal Queen Elizabeth ll, wearing a blue evening dress, white evening gloves and the wearing the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, with Cecilia Kadzamira during a State Banquet in Malawi, 3rd July 1979. The Queen is on a three-day State Visit to Malawi. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
