Fashion Queen: ce que la reine Elizabeth II a apporté à la mode

British Royal Queen Elizabeth ll, wearing a lilac, green and white outfit with a Philip Somerville hat, carrying a bouquet of flowers during a visit to Townsville Primary School, part of her visit to Singapore, 10th October 1989. The Royal couple is on a three-day official visit to Singapore, en route to Malaysia, where the Queen opens the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on 18th October. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)