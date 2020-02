View this post on Instagram

A.F.VANDEVORST TAKES A FINAL BOW After a 22 year journey we, An Vandevorst and Filip Arickx, announce the closure of our fashion label A.F.Vandevorst. Spring Summer 2020 will be our last collection available in store. We are humbled and honoured to be known for exploring new boundaries; for creating a strong DNA with collections in a universe of fetishes, sensual folds and poetic extravagance; for effortlessly blending elements inspired by uniforms with subversive femininity and tailoring. The dynamics in the fashion world have changed. It is more challenging, uncertain and disruptive than ever before. We came to the realization that we won’t be able to maintain the same level of creativity and focus on story telling rather than product. To work in a way that has always distinguished us. We are proud of what we have accomplished in over two decades and we would like to thank all people involved. During these 22 years the loyalty and support of our clients, suppliers, consumers, collaborators, stylists and editors, contributors and our staff, have allowed us to bring our ideas and dreams to life. We are happy to end in beauty and look forward to exploring new horizons. Our Antwerp Store and Offices remain open until the end of August.