La princesse Maria Laura et William Isvy se sont dit oui à Bruxelles (en images)

Princess Louise, Prince Aymeric, Queen Paola of Belgium, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Prince Emmanuel, King Philippe – Filip of Belgium, Prince Gabriel, Crown Princess Elisabeth, James O’Hare and Princess Delphine pictured during the wedding ceremony of Princess Maria-Laura of Belgium and William Isvy, at the Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral (Cathedrale des Saints Michel et Gudule / Sint-Michiels- en Sint-Goedele kathedraal), Saturday 10 September 2022, in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO POOL BENOIT DOPPAGNE