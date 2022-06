Familles royales Première sortie officielle en solo pour la princesse Elisabeth (en images)

Crown Princess Elisabeth pictured during the baptism ceremony of the new research vessel RV Belgica with the Belgian Crown Princess, in Ghent. The RV Belgica will play a key role in Belgian and European marine research in the coming decades. Thanks to the new ship, marine scientists will be able to continue and expand their multi-day or multi-week expeditions in Belgian waters and beyond. The Belgian State, represented by the Federal Science Policy Office (BELSPO), owns the ship. The Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences (RBINS) will be responsible for the management in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense and a private operator. This is the first official solo activity for the Belgian Crown Princess. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK