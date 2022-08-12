Bruxelles: le retour du tapis de fleurs (en images)

(220812) — BRUSSELS, Aug. 12, 2022 (Xinhua) — People prepare the flower carpet at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2022. After the cancellation of the Flower Carpet 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional festival returned to Brussels from August 12 to 15, 2022. The theme of the Flower Carpet 2022 is "50th Anniversary of the Brussels Flower Carpet". Artists reinterpret the design of the pattern of the first flower carpet in 1971, using about 140,000 begonias, 225,000 dahlias, dyed bark, rolls of turf, chrysanthemums and euonymus. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)