Bruxelles: le retour du tapis de fleurs (en images)

Après quatre ans d’absence, le tapis de Fleurs fait son retour sur la grand-place de Bruxelles. Une centaine de bénévoles s’affairaient, depuis 07h00 ce vendredi, à agencer les fleurs livrées à l’aube sur les pavés. La touche finale a été donnée peu après 13h30.
Le grand public peut admirer l’oeuvre florale depuis le balcon de l’hôtel de ville de 14h00 à 17h30. Un spectacle son et lumière aura ensuite lieu à 22h00 en guise de cérémonie inaugurale. Le tapis restera visible jusqu’à lundi soir.
Pour fêter sa 22e édition et les 50 ans révolus de cette initiative biennale, les artistes floraux ont réinterprété le premier tapis réalisé en 1971. « En raison du Covid, nous n’avons malheureusement pas pu organiser l’édition en 2020 et c’est donc un grand plaisir de voir le retour du tapis de fleurs sur la grand-place, classée au patrimoine mondial de l’Unesco », a commenté Delphine Houba (PS), échevine bruxelloise de la Culture, du Tourisme et des Grands évènements et présidente de l’ASBL Tapis de Fleurs de Bruxelles.
« Cela offre une magnifique carte postale de la grand-place à travers le monde et cela attire énormément de touristes. (…) Cette édition est particulière puisque nous célébrons les 50 ans du tapis de fleurs. Nous avons décidé de faire un clin d’oeil au premier tapis de fleurs de 1971. On retrouve l’archange St-Michel, les logos de la Ville de Bruxelles et de la Région, le lion belge… »
L’idée a germé en 1970, quand deux échevins bruxellois ont découvert un tapis de fleurs à Audenarde, en Flandre orientale. La première édition bruxelloise a été créée dès l’année suivante. Elle est le fruit d’une collaboration entre l’association des commerçants du centre « Les Francs-Bourgeois » et l’association flamande de producteurs de plantes ornementales et fournisseurs d’espaces verts AVBS. Son président Étienne Stautemas était un passionné de bégonias.
Cette année, l’oeuvre intègre d’autres fleurs produites en Flandre comme le chrysanthème. Cette toile florale de 1.680 m2 s’étend sur 70 mètres de long et 24 mètres de large. Elle est composée de quelque 400.000 fleurs.
Le dessin est le résultat d’une collaboration entre l’artiste mexicaine Roo Aguilar Aguado et Koen Vondenbusch, élève d’Étienne Stautemas et de son successeur Marc Schautteet, qui travaille sur le tapis de fleurs de Bruxelles depuis 28 ans. Tous deux ont passé plus de 280 heures à reconstituer le patron du tapis de 1971 intitulé « Arabesques », à partir des plans dessinés à la main par Étienne Stautemas. Les arabesques, qui étaient sa marque de fabrique, ont été reproduites à l’aide de techniques modernes.
Ce chef-d’œuvre éphémère pourra être admiré depuis le balcon de l’hôtel de ville de 10h00 à 22h00 jusqu’à lundi soir. Des sons et lumières le mettront en valeur à la tombée de la nuit entre 21h30 et 23h00.
Au nom de la commission internationale des tapissiers de l’éphémère (Comisión Gestora Internacional de Alfombristas de Arte Efímero), des artistes du Mexique, d’Espagne, d’Allemagne, du Japon ou encore d’Italie réaliseront samedi matin dès 09h00 un tapis de fleurs miniature représentant l’Atomium dans la salle des mariages de l’Hôtel de Ville. Leurs techniques singulières s’illustreront dans les différentes boules de la structure. Cette création restera également visible jusqu’à lundi soir.
The last hand is put to the 50th edition of the Flower Carpet at The Grand Place/Grote Markt of Brussels, before it's opening today, Friday 12 August 2022. The show last four days, from 12 to 15 August.
BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK
The last hand is put to the 50th edition of the Flower Carpet at The Grand Place/Grote Markt of Brussels, before it's opening today, Friday 12 August 2022. The show last four days, from 12 to 15 August.
BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK
The last hand is put to the 50th edition of the Flower Carpet at The Grand Place/Grote Markt of Brussels, before it's opening today, Friday 12 August 2022. The show last four days, from 12 to 15 August.
BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK
The Flower Carpet at The Grand Place/Grote Markt of Brussels opens for it's 50th edition today, Friday 12 August 2022. The show last four days, from 12 to 15 August.
BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK
The Flower Carpet at The Grand Place/Grote Markt of Brussels opens for it's 50th edition today, Friday 12 August 2022. The show last four days, from 12 to 15 August.
BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK
The Flower Carpet at The Grand Place/Grote Markt of Brussels opens for it's 50th edition today, Friday 12 August 2022. The show last four days, from 12 to 15 August.
BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK
The Flower Carpet at The Grand Place/Grote Markt of Brussels opens for it's 50th edition today, Friday 12 August 2022. The show last four days, from 12 to 15 August.
BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK
(220812) — BRUSSELS, Aug. 12, 2022 (Xinhua) — People prepare the flower carpet at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2022. After the cancellation of the Flower Carpet 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional festival returned to Brussels from August 12 to 15, 2022. The theme of the Flower Carpet 2022 is "50th Anniversary of the Brussels Flower Carpet". Artists reinterpret the design of the pattern of the first flower carpet in 1971, using about 140,000 begonias, 225,000 dahlias, dyed bark, rolls of turf, chrysanthemums and euonymus. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
(220812) — BRUSSELS, Aug. 12, 2022 (Xinhua) — People prepare the flower carpet at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2022. After the cancellation of the Flower Carpet 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional festival returned to Brussels from August 12 to 15, 2022. The theme of the Flower Carpet 2022 is "50th Anniversary of the Brussels Flower Carpet". Artists reinterpret the design of the pattern of the first flower carpet in 1971, using about 140,000 begonias, 225,000 dahlias, dyed bark, rolls of turf, chrysanthemums and euonymus. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
(220812) — BRUSSELS, Aug. 12, 2022 (Xinhua) — People prepare the flower carpet at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2022. After the cancellation of the Flower Carpet 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional festival returned to Brussels from August 12 to 15, 2022. The theme of the Flower Carpet 2022 is "50th Anniversary of the Brussels Flower Carpet". Artists reinterpret the design of the pattern of the first flower carpet in 1971, using about 140,000 begonias, 225,000 dahlias, dyed bark, rolls of turf, chrysanthemums and euonymus. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
(220812) — BRUSSELS, Aug. 12, 2022 (Xinhua) — People prepare the flower carpet at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2022. After the cancellation of the Flower Carpet 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional festival returned to Brussels from August 12 to 15, 2022. The theme of the Flower Carpet 2022 is "50th Anniversary of the Brussels Flower Carpet". Artists reinterpret the design of the pattern of the first flower carpet in 1971, using about 140,000 begonias, 225,000 dahlias, dyed bark, rolls of turf, chrysanthemums and euonymus. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
(220812) — BRUSSELS, Aug. 12, 2022 (Xinhua) — People prepare the flower carpet at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2022. After the cancellation of the Flower Carpet 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional festival returned to Brussels from August 12 to 15, 2022. The theme of the Flower Carpet 2022 is "50th Anniversary of the Brussels Flower Carpet". Artists reinterpret the design of the pattern of the first flower carpet in 1971, using about 140,000 begonias, 225,000 dahlias, dyed bark, rolls of turf, chrysanthemums and euonymus. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
(220812) — BRUSSELS, Aug. 12, 2022 (Xinhua) — People prepare the flower carpet at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2022. After the cancellation of the Flower Carpet 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional festival returned to Brussels from August 12 to 15, 2022. The theme of the Flower Carpet 2022 is "50th Anniversary of the Brussels Flower Carpet". Artists reinterpret the design of the pattern of the first flower carpet in 1971, using about 140,000 begonias, 225,000 dahlias, dyed bark, rolls of turf, chrysanthemums and euonymus. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
(220812) — BRUSSELS, Aug. 12, 2022 (Xinhua) — People prepare the flower carpet at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2022. After the cancellation of the Flower Carpet 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional festival returned to Brussels from August 12 to 15, 2022. The theme of the Flower Carpet 2022 is "50th Anniversary of the Brussels Flower Carpet". Artists reinterpret the design of the pattern of the first flower carpet in 1971, using about 140,000 begonias, 225,000 dahlias, dyed bark, rolls of turf, chrysanthemums and euonymus. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
(220812) — BRUSSELS, Aug. 12, 2022 (Xinhua) — People prepare the flower carpet at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2022. After the cancellation of the Flower Carpet 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional festival returned to Brussels from August 12 to 15, 2022. The theme of the Flower Carpet 2022 is "50th Anniversary of the Brussels Flower Carpet". Artists reinterpret the design of the pattern of the first flower carpet in 1971, using about 140,000 begonias, 225,000 dahlias, dyed bark, rolls of turf, chrysanthemums and euonymus. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
