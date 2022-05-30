Voyage Egypte: les statues et sarcophages découverts à Saqqara dévoilés

Statuettes depicting the Egyptian goddesses (L to R) Isis (Iset) and Nephthys (Nebet-Het) and other sarcophaguses found in a cache dating to the Egyptian Late Period (around the fifth century BC) are displayed after their discovery by a mission headed by Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, at the Bubastian cemetery at the Saqqara necropolis, southwest of Egypt's capital on May 30, 2022. - Egypt on May 30 unveiled a cache of 150 bronze statues depicting various gods and goddesses including "Bastet, Anubis, Osiris, Amunmeen, Isis, Nefertum and Hathor," along with 250 sarcophagi at the Saqqara archaeological site south of Cairo, the latest in a series of discoveries in the area. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)