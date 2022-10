Voyage En images: aux portes de l’Arctique, Churchill, symbole d’un monde qui vacille

Canadian musher David Daley's dogs are seen in CHurchill, northern Canada, on August 10, 2022. - Churchill is a small isolated town on the edge of Hudson Bay, where global warming is three times faster than elsewhere in the world and where the sea ice is gradually disappearing. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP)