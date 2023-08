Voyage En images: en Islande, fin de l’éruption volcanique près de Reykyavik

21 July 2023, Iceland, Fagradalsfjall: Lava erupts from the crater of a volcano near the mountain Litli-Hrútur, about 40 kilometers southwest of Reykjavik. A young woman stands in the foreground, gazing at the flames. Iceland has seen a volcanic eruption for the third year in a row. Photo: Philipp Schulze/dpa (Photo by Philipp Schulze/picture alliance via Getty Images) © Getty Image