Voyage Shanghai voit l’un de ses plus anciens quartiers disparaître sous les pelleteuses (en images)

This photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows people on a street with sealed buildings marked for demolition in the Laoximen neighbourhood of Shanghai's Huangpu district. - Bricked-up doorways, crumbling facades, and a small group of defiant locals: one of Shanghai's oldest neighbourhoods is barely clinging to life as the city presses ahead with demolition and redevelopment plans. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)